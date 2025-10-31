Minnesota city plans to open government-run cannabis store

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Join us for MJBizCon, happening Dec. 2-5, 2025. Registration is open. https://mjbizconference.com/registration-packages-pricing/

A Minnesota city may soon start selling cannabis like it does liquor: via a city-run store.

The City Council in Osseo, a city of fewer than 2,700 people about 15 miles northwest of downtown Minneapolis, approved plans on Monday to open a municipal cannabis store, CCX Media first reported.

It would be only the second known non-tribal example of a government-run cannabis retail outlet in the U.S.

A publicly owned marijuana store operated in North Bonneville, Washington, from 2015 to 2021, and a growing number of tribal governments run cannabis outlets in the state, where tribal products can also be sold in privately owned, state-regulated stores.

Despite nationwide resistance to publicly owned cannabis, Osseo is one of at least 13 cities in Minnesota, where non-tribal adult-use cannabis sales began last month, that are considering a state-run sales model, the MinnPost reported in August.

In Osseo, city officials signed off on using a city-owned former newspaper building to house a municipal cannabis store, City Council meeting documents show.

Should city or state governments sell marijuana like alcohol in government-run stores?

Several states have flirted with the idea of controlling cannabis sales in a manner similar to how certain states manage liquor sales, but so far, the idea has failed to catch on. This spring, opposition to a state-run model helped thwart an adult-use marijuana legalization proposal in Pennsylvania.

Seventeen states “control” liquor sales, either by state-run outlets or state-overseen wholesale, according to the National Alcoholic Beverage Control Association.

According to the City Council and to CCX Media, the store would be run by a third party called Voyageur Cannabis Services.

Exactly when it could open – and what form it would take – are still unclear.

A contract with Voyageur to run the city-owned store has yet to be presented and approved, according to the council.

With state cannabis regulators slow to approve permits – and with cultivation licenses in particular lagging behind demand – Minnesota cannabis permits are currently selling for a premium.

Total statewide sales could reach $430 million by the end of 2026, according to an MJBizFactbook projection.

Related Stories From MjBiz

All U.S.

GOP senator would keep government shut to save hemp THC
Image of a U.S. flag waving in front of the U.S. Capitol Building

All U.S.

Most Missouri hemp THC products are illegal marijuana, trade group claims
Image of a cannabis plant silhouette with a backdrop of a setting sun

All U.S.

Longest strike in U.S. cannabis industry ends but separate stoppage continues
Image of two hands holding an On Strike sign overhead.
All U.S. Briefs Legal Minnesota Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2025 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSEVENT STANDARDS OF CONDUCTYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY