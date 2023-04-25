Minnesota House approves adult-use marijuana legalization bill

The Democrat-controlled Minnesota House of Representatives passed an adult-use marijuana legalization bill in a bipartisan vote of 71-59 on Tuesday.

The state Senate could hear the bill as soon as the end of the week, according to Democratic Farmer-Labor (DFL) party leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DFL, the Minnesota-specific affiliate of the national Democratic Party, holds a trifecta in the state with a majority in both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office.

Gov. Tim Walz has pledged to sign a legalization bill into law if one reaches his desk.

If the legislation passes the Senate and Walz follows through, Minnesota would become the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana.

The legalization proposal has undergone meticulous review, with hearings and votes in 16 committees since its January introduction.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the legislation were to become law, it would: