Minnesota lawmakers greenlight THC from hemp for adult use

Minnesota adults older than 21 will be able to buy intoxicating hemp-derived THC products in grocery and convenience stores under a bill that lawmakers approved late Sunday.

The measure also allows CBD to be placed in food and drinks, a reversal from current policy in Minnesota.

The bill, which awaits the signature of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, allows both delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC products as well as other intoxicants derived from hemp.

“This is going to allow us to make the products that people want,” Steven Brown, co-founder of the Minnesota Cannabis Association, told MJBizDaily.

The measure would limit hemp-derived intoxicants to 5 milligrams of THC per serving, with a maximum of 50 milligrams of THC per package.

Other limits include:

Edibles must be in childproof and tamper-evident packages and carry the label, “Keep this product out of reach of children.”

Products can’t be “modeled after a brand of products primarily consumed by or marketed to children” or “packaged in a way that resembles the trademarked, characteristic, or product-specialized packaging of any commercially available food product.”

Products must be tested for mold, heavy metals, pesticides, fertilizers and solvents.

The measure takes effect Aug. 1.

Minnesota currently allows sales of medical marijuana products but not adult-use goods.