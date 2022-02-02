Minnesota medical cannabis dispensaries to begin selling flower

Minnesota medical cannabis stores will be able to sell dried marijuana flower starting March 1.

The addition of the product likely will provide a more affordable option to customers and could financially bolster the state’s MMJ program.

According to the Grand Forks Herald, MMJ patients could schedule appointments with pharmacists starting this month to put them on the list to receive flower when it becomes available.

The smokable-flower provision was part of an omnibus health bill, HF 2128, that Minnesota lawmakers passed last year and Gov. Tim Walz then signed into law.

At the time, supporters of the change said the existing products, including cannabis oil, were too expensive.

Some forms of marijuana edibles are expected to be added to the program in August.