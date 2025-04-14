The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management on Monday published the rules for the impending recreational marijuana market in the State Register, marking the final step before licenses can be issued to applicants for adult-use businesses.

An administrative law judge had approved the proposed rules without changes on April 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The adoption of rules is the most significant step to launching the cannabis market because the office cannot issue business licenses until they are in place,” Eric Taubel, interim director of the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), said in a statement.

“The judge’s approval of our proposed rules without changes shows that we did our work to engage with the prospective cannabis business community and put together a reasonable structure for ensuring consistency, safety and equity in Minnesota’s cannabis industry.”

Even so, state Sen. Mark Koran told St. Paul TV station KSTP that adult-use sales likely won’t begin until late spring or early summer of 2026 because it takes 12 months to get a business running after testing facilities are approved.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state has received more than 3,500 applications for adult-use business licenses, including 1,000-plus for social equity permits.

More than 600 qualified applicants moved forward from the preapproval process conducted last fall and will be the first to receive licenses.

After completing Minnesota’s application requirements, including background checks, submitting signed labor peace agreements with unions and securing local government approvals, they’ll be the first to receive adult-use business licenses.