Minnesota regulator turns to lawmakers to assist adult-use marijuana sales

By MJBizDaily Staff

Minnesota’s Office of Cannabis Management say the only way adult-use marijuana sales will launch on time is if state lawmakers approve some amendments to the current regulations.

Those tweaks include allowing temporary licenses, particularly for social equity licensees, according to Minneapolis TV station WCCO.

Adult-use sales are scheduled to launch in Minnesota in early 2025.

The state Legislature will return to session next week.

The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) detailed some of the adult-use program’s needs in its annual report on Jan. 16.

The OCM would also like to take over regulation of hemp-derived products from the Office of Medical Cannabis this spring rather than this summer.

Officials say doing so would also close an existing gap in the adult-use rules that prevents regulators from inspecting raw cannabis flower, according to Minneapolis nonprofit news site MinnPost.

