Mississippi cannabis grower ordered to destroy $1 million worth of plants

The largest licensed medical cannabis grower in Mississippi was ordered to destroy about 5,000 plants, which state regulators estimated were worth roughly $1 million.

The state health department also ordered Mockingbird Cannabis to stop some operations and make structural improvements, Mississippi Today reported.

According to a previous report by the nonprofit news outlet, the company wasn’t following cultivation and security rules set by the state, prompting regulators to write Mockingbird a letter detailing corrective actions.

The company was growing without entering plants in the seed-to-sale tracking system as well as cultivating at a second site away from its main licensed grow facility, Mississippi Today reported.

Mockingbird co-founder Marcy Croft told the news outlet in a statement that the company will “fully cooperate” with the health department as well as growers, retailers and health care providers in Mississippi.

Other MMJ businesses in the state complained in Mississippi Today’s initial story that the state gave Mockingbird unfair advantages, including being allowed to use the second site, while the other companies “were told they had to limit cultivation to one site.”