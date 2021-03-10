Mississippi lawmakers kill bill to create alternative medical marijuana program

The Mississippi House killed a Senate bill that would have created a legislative alternative to the medical marijuana program the state’s voters resoundingly approved in November.

The move by the House on Wednesday puts the fate of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program in the hands of the state’s Supreme Court, according to Mississippi Today.

Mississippi’s highest court is scheduled in April to hear a challenge to Initiative 65, which nearly 74% of voters approved on Election Day.

The bill that was killed – SB 2765 – passed the Senate only after extensive debate in mid-February.

The measure was originally intended to create its own medical cannabis program, regardless of what the Supreme Court decided about Initiative 65. SB 2765 was later amended so it would take effect only if the voter-passed program was struck down.

Despite the challenges facing the Mississippi MMJ program, the state Board of Health is moving ahead in its bid to develop regulations by July 1.