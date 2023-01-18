Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program appoints acting director

By MJBizDaily Staff

Attorney Laura Goodson, attorney for the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program (MCCP), was appointed the agency’s acting director.

A letter from the state health department obtained by Mississippi Today says Goodson took over Tuesday for former director Kris Jones Adcock.

A health department spokesperson later issued a statement to Mississippi Today saying that Adcock “was promoted – due to her excellent qualifications and ability to effectively develop and produce successful program areas within the Agency.”

Goodson will report to Adcock.

According to the statement, Adcock is moving into a wider-ranging role in the health department in which she “will continue to maintain authority and oversight within the MMCP Program.”

State officials said in October the medical marijuana program was on track to launch in January, and according to Mississippi Today, the “first batches of legal cannabis are nearing entry to the market.”

Lab Steep Hill received approval this week to test marijuana flower coming into the market, the news outlet reported.

