MS medical marijuana sales may begin in 2022 with 100-plus firms, advocate says

Mississippi medical marijuana dispensaries could begin sales as early as November, according to the leader of a cannabis trade association in the state.

Ken Newburger, executive director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, told Biloxi TV station WLOX that patients in the state should have access to medical marijuana by the end of 2022.

“I think we’ll see people purchasing in late November, early December,” Newburger told WLOX.

“I was a little bullish about it for a while, but I think with the state of testing in Mississippi it won’t be until November or December.”

According to Newburger, most MMJ dispensary applicants are receiving licenses, and those who haven’t are working through the process with the state to become compliant.

As of mid-August, more than 100 medical marijuana business applicants have been licensed across the state, mostly in the larger urban areas.

Licensed cultivation facilities are mostly around Jackson, Hattiesburg and in the northeast section of Mississippi.

Medical cannabis regulators in the state opened the licensing application process in June for growers, processors, testing facilities and transporters.