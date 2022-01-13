Mississippi Senate passes medical marijuana bill; House vote is next

The Mississippi state Senate on Thursday passed a medical marijuana law, sending it to the House of Representatives, where approval is less certain.

The legislative action came more than a year after voters soundly approved a legalization initiative at the ballot box, only to see the state Supreme Court void the measure on a technical issue.

Senate Bill 2095, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act of 2022, is more restrictive than the business-friendly Initiative 65 passed by voters.

One major difference is that the legislation would allow municipalities to opt out of the industry.

House Speaker Philip Gunn has said legalization “is not a top issue for us,” according to Mississippi Today.

But Republican Rep. Lee Yancey, who is spearheading the effort in the House, expressed optimism to the newspaper about its chances of passage.

It’s also unclear whether the current version would be acceptable to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves.

Reeves wouldn’t call a special legislative session last year to pass a measure and most recently expressed concerns about the amount of marijuana that would be allowed to be purchased by MMJ patients.

Here are some key business elements to the proposed bill, according to Mississippi Today: