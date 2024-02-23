Mississippi to rescind medical marijuana lab’s testing license

In December, the health department issued an administrative hold on products tested by Rapid Analytics, which is one of two licensed testing labs in the market.

Rapid Analytics’ license will be revoked effective March 13.

The company has 20 days to appeal the decision.

Rapid Analytics tests approximately 70% of medical cannabis samples in the state, according to Jackson-based station WJTV.

Because marijuana is federally illegal, each state has its own rules regulating marijuana testing requirements.

Many issues dog cannabis industry testing, including allegations of THC potency inflation.

“Medical cannabis testing is critical to ensuring product safety for patients, and Rapid Analytics’ disregard for regulatory compliance poses a threat to public health and welfare,” Mississippi health department officials in a statement.