Mississippi to rescind medical marijuana lab’s testing license

By MJBizDaily Staff

The Mississippi health department plans to revoke the medical marijuana testing license belonging to Natchez-based Rapid Analytics.

The agency said its investigation, which ended Feb. 9, revealed that Rapid Analytics had engaged in “significant deviations from regulatory standards and approved procedures,” according to Jackson-based TV station WPAT.

In December, the health department issued an administrative hold on products tested by Rapid Analytics, which is one of two licensed testing labs in the market.

Rapid Analytics’ license will be revoked effective March 13.

The company has 20 days to appeal the decision.

Rapid Analytics tests approximately 70% of medical cannabis samples in the state, according to Jackson-based station WJTV.

Because marijuana is federally illegal, each state has its own rules regulating marijuana testing requirements.

Many issues dog cannabis industry testing, including allegations of THC potency inflation.

“Medical cannabis testing is critical to ensuring product safety for patients, and Rapid Analytics’ disregard for regulatory compliance poses a threat to public health and welfare,” Mississippi health department officials in a statement.

