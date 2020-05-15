Missouri lawmakers passed a bill that forbids the sale of medical cannabis edibles that could attract children and also tightens criminal background checks for those who work in the state’s MMJ industry.

It’s unclear how much of an impact the measure will have.

Missouri’s medical marijuana sales were expected to start in the spring, but the coronavirus has delayed the launch.

Sales now are expected to start around late summer.

A ban on marijuana edibles designed in the shape of a human, animal or fruit. Gummies are also prohibited.

Each package containing 10 milligrams or more of THC must be labeled with the universal marijuana packaging symbol.

A requirement that MMJ owners, managers, employees and contractors submit fingerprints for a state and federal criminal background check.

The legislation , which still must be signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, includes these provisions: