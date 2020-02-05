Missouri regulators awarded six permits to medical marijuana seed-to-sale companies.

The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services also denied license certifications to two companies in the first round of the selection process.

MJ Freeway (now known as Akerna.)

Bio-Tech Medical Software.

Swin.

Artemis Agtech.

Validated Housing.

Retail Innovations.

Those receiving licenses:

The DHSS denied licenses to Leaf Logix Technologies and Canna Botanicals Coop.

Each seed-to-sale tracking system must be able to interface with a statewide system, allowing cannabis to be tracked through the entire process.

Seed-to-sale applications remain open in Missouri, unlike some other license categories in the state.

The DHSS can’t limit the number of certifications in this category, the Jefferson City New Tribune reported.