Missouri campaign to legalize marijuana submits ballot signatures to state

A campaign working to legalize adult-use marijuana in Missouri has submitted almost 400,000 voter signatures to the state in support of a ballot measure for this coming November.

The campaign – Legal Missouri 2022 – submitted at least 385,000 signatures backing their ballot question, which would legalize recreational MJ and create a tax and regulatory framework for the industry, Fox2Now reported.

“This widespread and enthusiastic show of support from the people of Missouri exceeds our expectations,” Legal Missouri 2022 Campaign Manager John Payne said in a news release.

That’s far more than the required 170,000 signatures to qualify for the November ballot, but the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office still must confirm the validity of the signatures before certifying the question to go before voters.

If approved, the ballot measure would legalize possession and consumption for anyone over 21.

It also would establish a state tax rate of up to 6% for marijuana products, and local governments could add a 3% tax, KSDK reported.

That would make the state’s market competitive with that of neighboring Illinois, which has a much higher marijuana tax rate and would thus likely have more expensive price tags for cannabis, KSDK reported.