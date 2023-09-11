Missouri cannabis labs can’t test safety of recalled products, experts say

By MJBizDaily Staff

Cannabis testing experts say Missouri labs aren’t able to test the safety of products allegedly containing hemp-derived distillate, such as the recently recalled goods made by Delta Extraction.

In a court appeal fighting the recall, Delta recently revealed it had imported hemp-derived THC oil and mixed it with a marijuana concentrate made through state-licensed methodologies, the Missouri Independent reported.

As part of its appeal – which was rejected in August – Delta said the products don’t pose a safety threat to consumers.

Hemp-derived THC isn’t regulated in Missouri, but the state’s adult-use and medical cannabis programs are subject to lab-testing requirements.

Anthony David, the owner and chief operating officer of Kansas City-based Green Precision Analytics, told the Independent that labs aren’t capable of testing for the safety of products made with both hemp- and marijuana-derived THC.

Josh Swider, vice chair of the Washington DC-based American Council of Independent Laboratories, said in fact no labs in the country are set up to test hemp-derived cannabinoids.

“No regulation out there in any state is set up for synthetically creating chemicals,” Swider said told the Independent.

“They are set up for extraction of cannabinoids – vastly different things.”

