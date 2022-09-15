Missouri high court decision will keep adult-use marijuana legalization on ballot

A voter initiative in Missouri to legalize adult-use marijuana has survived its latest legal challenge and will appear on the state’s Nov. 8 ballot.

The Missouri Supreme Court decided it wouldn’t take up a case involving lawsuit seeking to keep Amendment 3, the adult-use initiative, off the ballot, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The high court’s decision followed a Sept. 9 ruling by a Cole County judge to dismiss a lawsuit that sought to block Amendment 3, which asks voters to legalize recreational cannabis.

A few days earlier, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parsons rejected a request by a group of Missouri lawmakers to add recreational marijuana legalization to a legislative special session.

The lawmakers hoped to include adult-use marijuana in the special session “to blunt momentum for Amendment 3,” according to the Post-Dispatch.