Missouri authorities awarded five additional medical marijuana manufacturing licenses because some companies apparently were given duplicates.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, which oversees the MMJ program, said state law requires at least 86 manufacturing companies to be operational, so it issued the added licenses to ensure compliance, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

The shortage in operating MMJ manufacturing companies was the result of previously awarded permits going to companies that submitted multiple applications, the agency explained to the newspaper.

Two manufacturing locations in St. Louis and another in Kansas City applied for two or more permits for single locations, but only one permit is allowed per commercial location.

The redundant licenses – held by Verano MO, Teal Labs and Grassroots OpCo MO – were merged.

The five new permits went to: