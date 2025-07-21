Missouri marijuana regulators revoked the license of a manufacturer on July 17, officials said.

The revocation of C&C Manufacturing’s permit comes nearly a year after the Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) recalled marijuana products from the company because they included THC sourced from unregulated cannabis, according to a news release.

That’s an example of a practice called “inversion.”

It’s at least the second instance of Missouri cannabis regulators revoking a manufacturing permit.

In February, Delta Extraction lost its permit after it was also accused of sourcing cannabis from outside of regulated channels.

Missouri marijuana recall preceded license revocation

In C&C’s case, DCR followed an Aug. 8, 2024 recall by suspending C&C’s license on Sept. 26, 2024.

Violations that led to DCR revoking C&C’s license included:

Transporting Missouri marijuana outside of the state.

Selling marijuana products in that did not originate in Missouri.

Failing to track and trace marijuana products.

Improperly destroying marijuana products.

Failing to preserve records and marijuana products as directed by the DCR.

“C&C’s use of unregulated THC to create marijuana products, numerous violations of rule and destruction of product and records in direct violation of DCR orders demonstrates clear disregard for law at the expense of health and safety and has no place in Missouri’s regulated market,” DCR Director Amy Moore said in a statement.

Increased scrutiny following Missouri marijuana recalls

In October, Missouri announced it would launch a reference testing lab in an effort to improve industry standards and better analyze the contents of cannabis products.

The testing lab announced came after regulators recalled thousands of cannabis products, including a series of recalls of more than 132,000 marijuana products – a move believed to be the largest in any regulated cannabis market.

Last August, Missouri regulators recalled more than 2,600 cannabis products sold under the Twenty Twenty brand after discovering they weren’t properly lab tested.