Missouri regulators lift recall on nearly 15,000 marijuana products

Missouri regulators have notified cannabis operators that thousands of marijuana products under recall since August have been released for sale.

The roller-coaster situation was first detailed by MJBizDaily.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Health and Senior Services’ Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) have released nearly 15,000 products that were under recall, according to an Oct. 20 notice.

That’s about a quarter of the 62,000 cannabis products that have been under recall.

The infused products contained distillate manufactured and sold by Missouri-based Delta Extraction and its affiliates.

The agency warned license holders that the remaining products must be quarantined until the investigation is complete.

“The remaining marijuana product will remain on recall and may have an administrative hold,” the agency said in its notice.

“DCR will provide additional guidance to licensees as DCR continues its investigation into the affected products.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The back and forth has rattled the Midwest market, adding consternation for licensed cannabis businesses that have been required to lock up thousands of recalled products for months.

The ongoing saga has cost them millions of dollars in lost sales and inventory.

Chris Casacchia can be reached at chris.casacchia@mjbizdaily.com.