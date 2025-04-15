Missouri revokes 25 more marijuana social equity licenses

Missouri regulators on Monday revoked another 25 marijuana microbusiness licenses earmarked for social equity applicants.

The Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) has now rescinded more than a third – 34 of 96 – of the total microbusiness licenses it has issued since fall 2023, according to the Missouri Independent nonprofit news agency.

In the latest revocations, 24 applicants failed to show the license was majority-owned and operated by eligible individuals, according to a notice posted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

A 25th permit was revoked because the licensee had a disqualifying felony offense.

Microbusiness applicants must claim at least one of the following eligibility requirements on their application:

Net worth of less than $250,000 or income that’s 250% under the federal poverty line.

Holder of a valid disability card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Been arrested, prosecuted or convicted of a nonviolent marijuana offense at least one year before applying, or had a parent, guardian or spouse that met this stipulation.

Graduated in a school district that was uncredited or lived in a ZIPO code with an uncredited school district for three of the past five years.

The Monday revocations come a little more than a year after Missouri regulators revoked nine of 48 social equity licenses because applicants were deemed ineligible.

In that instance, eight of the revoked licenses were issued to out-of-state operators and one went to a wholesale facility.

Meanwhile the Missouri market is still dealing with fallout from a massive 2023 recall of roughly 62,000 infused cannabis products manufactured by Delta Extraction and sold to manufacturers and retailers across the state.

The DCR added 6,000 more products to that recall list last week, according to the Missouri Independent.

Delta Extraction, meanwhile, lost its final appeal in February, resulting in the termination of its business license in Missouri.