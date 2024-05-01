Two social equity marijuana applicants in Missouri are appealing regulators’ decision to revoke their business licenses because of their connection to a Michigan company called Canna Zoned.

Regulators said the licenses of Frankenstein Enemy in Columbia and Seashore Rhythm in Arnold because they weren’t able to verify that the businesses would be owned and operated by the applicants, according to nonprofit news outlet Missouri Independent.

Instead, Canna Zoned owner Jeffrey Yatooma was the designated contact on both license applications, according to the revocation notices sent by regulators.

The social equity licensees said they didn’t know Yatooma.

A Seashore Rhythm representative declined comment to the Independent; the owner of Frankenstein Enemy did not respond to the Independent’s request for comment.

The appeals will go to Missouri’s Administrative Hearing Commission on Sept. 26.

The licenses in question were two of nine revoked by regulators in March.