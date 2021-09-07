Missouri voters might see two adult-use cannabis measures in 2022

Missouri voters could well be asked to weigh in on two recreational marijuana legalization measures on the 2022 election ballot.

Legal Missouri 2022. as expected, recently filed paperwork with the Secretary of State’s Office, while Fair Access Missouri continues to work on getting initiatives on the ballot to strengthen the existing medical cannabis market as well as legalize adult-use sales.

Many of the Fair Access initiatives have been rejected so far, but the group made two additional filings last week.

Legal Missouri 2022 is backed by some of the same activists who were behind Missourians for a New Approach.

That group’s effort to get adult use on the ballot in 2020 was stymied by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legal Missouri 2022 is proposing a 6% sales tax and a provision that would expunge the records of some marijuana-related offenses, according to media reports.

Fair Access is focusing on an initiative that would provide “equitable licensing,” low barriers to entry and low taxes, according to its website.