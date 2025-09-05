The cannabis industry moves unexpectedly. One month you’re celebrating record sales in California, the next you’re navigating new regulations in Texas or watching M&A activity reshape the competitive landscape. For business leaders trying to stay ahead, reliable data isn’t just helpful — it’s essential for survival.

That’s where the MJBiz Factbook comes in. This cannabis resource delivers the critical insights, state-by-state analysis, and emerging trends you need to make informed decisions in one of America’s most dynamic industries. Whether you’re a seasoned operator, an aspiring entrepreneur, or an investor looking for the next opportunity, the Factbook provides the roadmap to navigate the complex cannabis marketplace.

What makes the MJBiz Factbook essential reading

Comprehensive Economic Intelligence

The cannabis industry’s total economic impact is projected to reach staggering heights, and the 2025 Factbook breaks down exactly what that means for your business. With detailed analysis of the monetary impact in 2025 and projections extending to 2030, you’ll understand where the real money flows and how to position yourself accordingly.

State-by-State Market Intelligence

Every cannabis market is different. What works in Colorado might fail spectacularly in Florida. The 2025 Factbook provides detailed state-by-state analysis covering:

Sales projections and actual performance data

Licensing requirements and opportunities

Tax structures and regulatory frameworks

Patient and consumer demographics

Market maturity indicators

Take Illinois, for example. The Factbook reveals that recreational sales hit $1.72 billion in 2024—a 5.4% increase from 2023. But dig deeper and you’ll discover that medical marijuana patients actually declined by 0.2%, suggesting a shift toward adult-use purchases. These insights help you understand market dynamics that could affect your expansion plans.

Real-Time Market Trends and Insights

The cannabis landscape changes rapidly, and the MJBiz Factbook captures these shifts with quarterly updates. The Q1 2025 edition highlighted how cannabis M&A activity dropped 33% to $1.2 billion, while capital raises increased 23%. These trends signal changing investor confidence and market consolidation patterns that smart operators can leverage.

The Q2 update revealed even more compelling data: U.S. hemp production value surged 40% to $445 million in 2024, with outdoor hemp acreage jumping 64%. Texas emerged as the leading hemp production state, planting 4,900 acres. For businesses considering hemp operations or seeking supply chain partners, this intelligence is invaluable.

Who benefits from the MJBiz Factbook

Cannabis Business Operators

If you’re running cultivation facilities, manufacturing operations, or retail dispensaries, the Factbook provides critical benchmarking data. You’ll discover industry-wide profit margins, understand pricing trends across different markets, and identify operational challenges your competitors face.

The 2024 survey data shows that 53% of plant-touching businesses reported profits — but what separated the winners from the losers? The Factbook breaks down the biggest challenges, from regulatory compliance costs to federal banking restrictions, helping you prioritize your problem-solving efforts.

Investors and Financial Professionals

Cannabis investment requires navigating complex regulatory environments and rapidly changing market conditions. The Factbook delivers the market intelligence you need to evaluate opportunities and assess risks.

With detailed analysis of public cannabis company performance, M&A trends, and capital raising activity, you’ll understand which sectors attract investment and which face headwinds. The Factbook tracks everything from market capitalization trends to sector-specific deal flows.

Policy Makers and Regulators

Understanding the real-world impact of cannabis regulations requires comprehensive data. The Factbook provides evidence-based insights into how different regulatory approaches affect market development, tax revenue generation, and industry compliance costs.

State regulators can benchmark their programs against other markets, while federal policymakers gain insights into the economic significance of cannabis legalization and the ongoing challenges created by federal-state regulatory conflicts.

Cannabis Entrepreneurs and Startups

Breaking into the cannabis industry requires understanding market opportunities, competitive dynamics, and regulatory requirements. The Factbook helps entrepreneurs identify underserved markets, understand licensing pathways, and evaluate different business models.

The quarterly updates ensure you’re working with current information as you develop business plans, seek funding, or evaluate market entry strategies.

What sets this edition apart

Quarterly Intelligence Updates

Unlike static annual reports, the 2025 MJBiz Factbook provides quarterly updates that capture the industry’s rapid evolution. The Q1 edition covered the political setbacks for federal reform and their market implications. Q2 focused on hemp market expansion and regulatory developments.

Each quarterly release builds on previous data while highlighting new trends, ensuring subscribers always have access to the most current market intelligence.

Exclusive Survey Data

The Factbook includes exclusive survey data from cannabis business operators, providing insider perspectives on industry challenges, opportunities, and outlook. This primary research complements public data sources to deliver a complete market picture.

Hemp and CBD Market Coverage

While many industry reports focus solely on marijuana, the MJBiz Factbook provides comprehensive coverage of hemp and CBD markets. With hemp-derived THC products creating a $2.8 billion market in 2023, understanding these adjacent sectors is crucial for comprehensive market analysis.

Looking ahead: What’s coming in Q3

The cannabis industry never sleeps, and neither does our research team. The Q3 2025 Factbook update, arriving September 9th, will deliver fresh insights on the global cannabis industry and evolving consumer behavior.

This update will be particularly valuable as we head into the final quarter of 2025, traditionally a strong period for cannabis sales and strategic planning for the following year.

Your competitive advantage awaits

In an industry where information is power, the MJBiz Factbook provides the comprehensive intelligence you need to make confident decisions. From detailed market analysis to exclusive survey insights, this resource has become the trusted reference for cannabis professionals across the country.

Don’t let your competitors gain the edge while you operate with incomplete information. The cannabis industry’s complexity demands sophisticated analysis, and the MJBiz Factbook delivers exactly that.

