The MJBizDaily editorial team invites business owners, executives and entrepreneurs in the marijuana and hemp sectors to participate in the 12th annual MJBiz Factbook survey.

To achieve this, we rely on the expertise and experiences of cannabis professionals to provide insights that shape our editorial direction.

Owners, founders and executives of dispensaries/retail stores, commercial cultivation operations, infused product manufacturers and vertically integrated businesses as well as investors who fund cannabis companies are invited to participate in the survey.

The undertaking will help MJBizDaily provide key market, financial and operational data for businesses and entrepreneurs in the cannabis space.

By participating in this survey, marijuana and hemp business owners will contribute to a comprehensive analysis that will ultimately benefit the cannabis industry by providing actionable insights and industry benchmarks.

The 2024 MJBiz Factbook will offer data that can be used by cannabis companies to build business plans, develop budgets, set key performance metrics and analyze competitive benchmarks.

Survey data will be used in market research reports as well stories for MJBizDaily.com and MJBizMagazine.

The survey will be open for responses through Friday, March 15.

Andrew Long can be reached at andrew.long@mjbizdaily.com.