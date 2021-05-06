MJBiz introduces podcast series to aid cannabis entrepreneurs

MJBiz, the parent of independent publisher and event producer MJBizDaily, is launching a podcast series intended to deliver business insights and advice to entrepreneurs from the cannabis industry’s top executives and leaders.

Titled “Seed to CEO,” the weekly podcast features MJBizDaily CEO Chris Walsh holding in-depth conversations with cannabis executives who share the tactics and strategies that helped them build successful businesses.

The first three podcast episodes are now live and feature conversations with:

Margot M. Micallef, founder and CEO of Gaby, on her strategy to become a dominant cannabis retail chain in California.

James Lathrop, CEO of Cannabis City in Seattle, on how he competes as a single-location recreational cannabis store.

Chris Ball of Ball Family Farms in Los Angeles, on the steps he took to transition from the illicit market to the legal cannabis sector.

Walsh brings a deep knowledge of the cannabis industry to the podcast.

He was the founding editor of MJBizDaily when the company launched in 2011 and was the first journalist in the United States to focus exclusively on covering the business of cannabis.

“With legalization expanding and federal banking reform under discussion, we’re seeing lots of new people enter the sector,” Walsh said. “Meanwhile, our longtime audiences are proactively setting new strategies for the transformed shape of the cannabis business.

“We want to give everyone access to the insights and plans of some of the best minds in the business; that way, we’ll all do better in cannabis.”

The “Seed to CEO” podcast is available via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and MJBizDaily.com.