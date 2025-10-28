MJBizCon 2025 to debut first virtual cannabis retail activation

Anyone attending MJBizCon 2025 has the chance to be a part of history.

For the first time, attendees at the cannabis industry’s largest B2B conference and trade show will be able to place virtual orders at an onsite cannabis retail activation.

Visitors to booth C25114 will be able to browse products in glass display cases and place orders via an integrated kiosk system.

It’s a miniaturized version of the retail experience at NuWu Cannabis Marketplace, where the orders will later be fulfilled in person.

“Having this activation on the expo floor highlights MJBizCon’s commitment to creating authentic experiences,” said Harrison Radie, the vice president of sales and partnerships at MJBizCon.

“More than a showpiece, it gives attendees the rare chance to virtually shop their favorite products right at the show.”

Coalition of cannabis industry innovators behind revolutionary retail activation

A coalition of industry innovators is powering the onsite retail activation.

These leading names are:

GreenSpace, a document and data management tool that’s leading the project.

Temeka Group, a leading designer of customer experience spaces that’s designing the booth.

E-commerce software provider Rank Really High, which is providing the technology necessary to place and fulfill the orders.

Enterprise platform Apex Trading, responsible for curating the menu with NuWu.

And Cure8 is supplying the kiosks and other IT infrastructure.

Free shuttles will connect MJBizCon attendees to NuWu Cannabis Marketplace’s location near downtown Las Vegas.

An official MJBizCon partner, NuWu is also the host location of official consumption-friendly after-parties.

Jason Paredes, CEO of GreenSpace, said the virtual retail activation is an example of the many links of the cannabis supply chain working in unison.

Building a functional cannabis store at MJBizCon

“GreenSpace and our partners have long desired to build a functional dispensary at MJBizCon, and this year’s event partnership with NuWu is a game-changer,” he said.

“By pooling our collective resources, we’re able to deliver a groundbreaking experience that can serve as a model for future events.”

Added Radie, “With Temeka Group at the helm and multiple brand partners coming together in a high-traffic, central location, this space will be a true hub of energy and connection.”

MJBizCon attendees can see the partnership in action and place their orders at booth C25114.

MJBizCon 2025 runs December 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.