MJBizCon and Hall of Flowers announce new partnership alliance and brand experience bringing together the cannabis industry, retailer, and brand communities

The ‘Hall of Flowers at MJBizCon Experience’ to be unveiled at MJBizCon, October 20-22, 2021

DENVER, CO (August 6, 2021) – MJBizCon, produced by MJBiz, the oldest and largest cannabis industry tradeshow, and Hall of Flowers, the leading event for cannabis retail buyers and brands today announced they have joined forces to create an unprecedented buying & networking opportunity for the entire cannabis industry.

The ‘Hall of Flowers at MJBizCon Experience’ will bring together a curated collection of some of the industry’s premium licensed cannabis brands who will be displaying the latest products, accessories & technologies, attracting retail buyers from across the continent. Appointment setting will be a key component to the experience – facilitating solid brand, buyer, and industry exchanges.

“The Hall of Flowers at MJBizCon Experience is a groundbreaking collaboration between the two most prominent events of their kind,” said Chris Walsh, CEO and President of MJBiz. “We’re joining forces and leveraging the strengths of MJBizCon and Hall of Flowers to bring cannabis brands and retailers together in powerful new ways all under one roof.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the largest cannabis industry show and bringing the retailers and brands into the larger cannabis community offering greater nationwide exposure to our core clientele.” said Dani Diamond, Founder of Hall of Flowers.

For more details on how you can exhibit in the ‘Hall of Flowers at MJBizCon Experience’, contact Eric Bello at 702.241.7410 or email: Eric@hallofflowers.com. Visit www.MJBizCon.com website for more information and to register.

About MJBiz

MJBiz is the leading B2B resource for the cannabis industry. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted independent publisher and event producer serving America’s cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors. MJBiz produces America’s oldest and largest cannabis trade show: MJBizCon. The 2015-2019 events were each named to Trade Show Executive’s Fastest 50 list. The 2021 event will return to Las Vegas October 19-22, 2021. We also produce MJBizDaily and other media outlets covering news and analysis of the marijuana and hemp industries. For more information about MJBizCon or MJBizDaily, please visit www.mjbiz.com.

About Hall of Flowers

Hall of Flowers delivers an experience that elevates the cannabis industry to a new level of cultural significance. The highly curated B2B trade event facilitates commerce and builds community across an expansive network of premium licensed cannabis brands and retailers annually in Santa Rosa, CA with the next show scheduled for September 22 & 23, 2021.

Hall of Flowers has offered compliant, onsite dispensary capabilities as well as open consumption and sampling at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds since 2018 and is expanding to include Palm Springs, CA this December 8 & 9, 2021. For more information about Hall of Flowers visit www.HallofFlowers.com, follow along on Instagram and stay up to date across LinkedIn.

