The oldest and largest trade show in the marijuana industry, MJBizCon, is partnering with B2B cannabis show Hall of Flowers to create a new networking and buying experience at the 2021 event in Las Vegas.

MJBizCon is scheduled for Oct. 19-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Hall of Flowers at MJBizCon Experience will offer cannabis retailers from across the nation with the latest products, accessories and technologies from some of the legal cannabis industry’s leading brands.

Hall of Flowers is a B2B trade event that facilitates commerce and builds community between premium licensed cannabis brands and retailers.

The partnership has been designed with in-person connection in mind, allowing retailers to make appointments to explore what cannabis brands can bring to their stores.

MJBiz CEO Chris Walsh called the Hall of Flowers at MJBizCon Experience “a groundbreaking collaboration between the two most prominent events of their kind.”

“We’re joining forces and leveraging the strengths of MJBizCon and Hall of Flowers to bring cannabis brands and retailers together in powerful new ways all under one roof,” he continued.

Hall of Flowers founder Dani Diamond added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the largest cannabis industry show and bringing the retailers and brands into the larger cannabis community offering our base greater nationwide exposure.”

MJBizCon 2021, the 10th iteration of the show, will include on-demand digital sessions as an added component.

More information about the event, including registration details, keynote speakers and session topics, is available on the MJBizCon website.