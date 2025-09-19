Maximize your MJBizCon impact: Lessons from a PR pro

(This is a contributed guest column. To be considered as an MJBizDaily guest columnist, please submit your request here.)

MJBizCon packs in more than 30,000 attendees, nonstop expo floor chatter, and after-hours networking that keeps going long after the lights go down. It’s no wonder it’s considered one of the most valuable B2B events in the cannabis world. The energy, insights, and connections are exactly why industry leaders keep coming back year after year.

Every interaction shapes your credibility. How you introduce yourself, follow up, and engage on social media determines whether the week becomes a strategic win or just another calendar entry. From a PR perspective, intentionality is the difference between walking away with a handful of “nice to meet you’s” versus real opportunities. Here’s a tactical playbook I use myself to make the most of MJBizCon every year.

Craft Your Micro-Introduction

The first question at MJBizCon is almost always, “What do you do?” Most people default to just answer with a job title or company name. Rarely does that spark interest. Instead, develop a 15 second micro-introduction that explains what you do and why it matters.

Weak micro-introduction: “I do public relations.” Strong micro-introduction: “I run a PR firm that helps cannabis companies secure media coverage to amplify brand awareness, build trust, and establish credibility in a crowded market.”

Practice your micro-introduction beforehand. You’ll use it dozens, if not hundreds, of times.

Apply the 80/20 Rule at After-Hours Events

Mixers, happy hours, and after-parties are where a lot of great networking continues after the expo halls winds down for the day. Approached without a game-plan, after-hours events can also consume hours without payoff. I recommend following the 80/20 rule. Spend 80 percent of your time with people you don’t know to expand your network, and 20 percent with people you already know to strengthen relationships.

Do you feel like networking is not your strong suit? Keep these three open-ended questions in your back-pocket:

What brings you to MJBizCon this year?

What’s been the highlight of the conference for you so far?

Who are you hoping to connect with this week?

These questions will spark real conversations and help you identify connections worth following up with later. A pro tip is to focus on being interested rather than trying to be interesting. You’ll take the pressure off yourself and learn a ton about others in the process.

Use Social Media with Purpose

MJBizCon will flood LinkedIn feeds with group shots and “Great to be here” captions. Don’t add to the noise. Post strategically. Tag three to four people max per post so mentions carry weight. Call out the panels that sparked ideas or the cool discoveries you found on the expo floor. Shine a light on someone else’s work that impressed you and tie it back to your own goals for the week. Posts that are personal and thoughtful get noticed far more than generic updates, and they can even open doors to new meetings and connections while the conference is still happening.

Systemize Your Follow-Up

Too many people leave conferences with stacks of business cards that never turn into anything. Avoid that trap with a simple system:

Each night, recap your meetings, pick your top five connections, and jot down why they matter.

Within 72 hours, follow up (email, LinkedIn, etc…) making it personal and referencing something from your conversation.

One week later, add real value. Share an article, make an introduction, or connect on a topic that actually matters.

This process turns those quick chats into real relationships.

Play the Long Game

MJBizCon has a reputation for being a place where deals get done, and that’s true. But the real power of the conference isn’t about cramming as many contracts as possible into three days. It’s about doing good business and setting yourself up for wins that unfold in the short, medium, and long term. When you approach it this way, you take a lot of the pressure off yourself. You

don’t need to be inking deals all day every day. Show up with intention and let the right opportunities take shape.

Think of it in three moves:

Short game: Nail your intro and spark a connection. That first conversation should open the door, and sometimes that’s all it takes for a quick opportunity to click.

Medium game: Keep the momentum going. Send a thoughtful follow-up, share a helpful resource, or make an introduction. This is where early conversations turn into real opportunities.

Long game: Build credibility. Show up consistently on social, at future events, or when someone in your network needs your expertise. That’s how you become the person people want to partner with long after the show floor closes.

Yes, deals get done at MJBizCon, and that absolutely happens. But the bigger ROI comes from how you show up and the relationships you build. Do this right, and you’ll leave Las Vegas with both immediate wins and long-term advocates who make 2026 your strongest year yet.

With an extensive background spanning more than a decade in publicity, marketing, and sales, Green Lane Communication Founder Michael Mejer is a seasoned professional adept at forging connections between leaders in the cannabis sector and the media.