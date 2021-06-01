NEWS BRIEF

MJBizCon registration opens for in-person Las Vegas event in October

Published 2 hours ago

Registration for MJBizCon 2021 is now open, as the world’s largest cannabis business event prepares to welcome marijuana and hemp professionals back to Las Vegas in October for in-person networking and dozens of sessions geared toward cultivators, manufacturers, retailers, investors and others.

The 10th annual MJBizCon will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center Oct. 20-22, with preconference industry forums on Oct. 19, a massive exposition floor and more than 1,000 exhibitors.

This year’s keynote speaker is entrepreneur and best-selling author Daymond John, founder/CEO of FUBU, Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, star of ABC’s Shark Tank and CEO of The Shark Group.

The main show will feature:

  • More than 28 conference sessions.
  • 50-plus speakers.
  • Two high-profile panels focusing on U.S. federal legalization as well as the topic, “Clash of the Titans: Can Cannabis Culture and Big Business Coexist?”

MJBizCon 2021 will follow COVID-19 guidelines set by the government of Clark County, which on June 1 began permitting large gatherings.

This year, MJBizCon is increasing its floorspace to help make room for in-person attendees.

Digital registrations are also available for those who do not travel to Las Vegas.

Visit MJBizConference.com for details about registration, session topics, speakers, exhibitors and more.

Latest Headlines