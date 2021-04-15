MJBizCon wins awards for growth from Trade Show Executive

Marijuana Business Daily‘s flagship cannabis industry event, MJBizCon, has won two awards from trade show industry publication Trade Show Executive (TSE).

MJBizCon was awarded TSE’s Gold 100 Grand Awards for:

The Fastest-Growing Gold 100 Show in Net Square Feet in 2019 based on percentage growth.

The Fastest-Growing Gold 100 Show in 2019 based on “blended growth.”

TSE’s Gold 100 category includes the 100 largest trade shows in the United States, measured by net area of paid exhibit space. MJBizCon 2019 ranked No. 72 on that list.

MJBizCon 2019 featured 1,312 exhibitors, 27.6% more than in 2018.

“This is truly an incredible honor to share the stage with the most innovative and influential trade shows in the events industry,” said Jess Tyler, MJBizDaily’s senior vice president of events.

“We are so grateful to our cannabis community who have supported MJBiz throughout the past 10 years, making MJBizCon the premier event in the industry.

“It’s an exceptional group of attendees and exhibitors who join us each year, and we cannot wait to see everyone this October.”

MJBizCon went virtual in 2020 because of the pandemic, but the show is returning to Las Vegas from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22 of this year, and there will be an online component.

“This is a reflection of the industry’s rapid growth and truly shows how far it has come in a very short period of time,” MJBizDaily CEO Chris Walsh said.

“While we weren’t able to gather in person last year because of the pandemic, we’re gearing up to bring the industry together once again this fall to celebrate our collective triumphs and serve as the key annual event that fuels growth going forward.”