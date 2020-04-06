MJBizDaily cannabis investor webinar on tap Tuesday

Published 2 hours ago

The clock is ticking to register for Marijuana Business Daily’s Investor Intelligence webinar, “State of the Industry and 2020 Trends,” which is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

Investor Intelligence analysts Craig Behnke and Mike Regan will provide a framework on how to invest in the cannabis sector now for the long term, including:

  • Who does (and doesn’t) have the balance sheet and business plan to survive.
  • Where valuations will bottom out.
  • Canadian Market Analysis: Supply and Demand.
  • Trends and changes in key U.S. markets
  • Opportunity versus valuation in the U.S. and Canada.

Register for the webcast here and feel free to email questions to [email protected].

Latest Headlines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *