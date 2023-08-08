MJBizDaily conducting survey on diversity in US cannabis industry

By MJBizDaily Staff

What’s the right revenue per square foot? What’s a realistic business outlook for cultivators? Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks. Get the 2023 Factbook.

To better understand the state of diversity and inclusion in the U.S. cannabis industry, MJBizDaily is launching its yearly survey to measure the role of women and minorities in leadership positions.

Owners, founders and executives with dispensaries/retail stores, cultivation operations, infused-product manufacturers, ancillary firms and vertically integrated businesses as well as industry investors are encouraged to participate in the survey, which is available here.

An analysis of the responses will be included in the fifth edition of MJBizDaily’s report, “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Cannabis Industry,” which will be available as a free download in October.

The 2022 report found that the percentage of executive positions held by women and minorities in the U.S. cannabis industry remained little changed in 2022 compared to the previous year.

MJBizDaily will accept survey responses through Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Related Stories From MjBiz

All U.S.

Add diversity in marijuana workplace through job descriptions, interviews and hiring practices
Christine De La Rosa

Legal

Veterans’ lawsuit could halt New York cannabis retail licensing, approvals
Exterior image of New York state capitol building

Manufacturing

New York adult-use operator reports $12 million in cannabis sales in 6 months
Opening day of adult-use marijuana sales at Housing Works Cannabis Co.
All U.S. Ancillary Briefs CBD Cultivation Finance Hemp & CBD Manufacturing Marketing and branding Medical & Recreational Retail Social Equity Testing 