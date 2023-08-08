MJBizDaily conducting survey on diversity in US cannabis industry

To better understand the state of diversity and inclusion in the U.S. cannabis industry, MJBizDaily is launching its yearly survey to measure the role of women and minorities in leadership positions.

Owners, founders and executives with dispensaries/retail stores, cultivation operations, infused-product manufacturers, ancillary firms and vertically integrated businesses as well as industry investors are encouraged to participate in the survey, which is available here.

An analysis of the responses will be included in the fifth edition of MJBizDaily’s report, “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Cannabis Industry,” which will be available as a free download in October.

The 2022 report found that the percentage of executive positions held by women and minorities in the U.S. cannabis industry remained little changed in 2022 compared to the previous year.

MJBizDaily will accept survey responses through Tuesday, Sept. 12.