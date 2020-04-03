MJBizDaily podcast: Marijuana firms pivot to virtual 4/20 events, New York adult-use cannabis appears stalled and more

Cannabis companies are hosting virtual 4/20 events amid COVID-19 concerns, instead of the usual monthlong parties and celebrations.
Some of the other top headlines addressed in this week’s MJBizDaily podcast include:
- New York adult-use marijuana legalization appears stalled
- Colorado marijuana retailers get OK to resume in-store sales
- Los Angeles cannabis licensing audit finds flawed process, no corruption
- And more
