MJBizDaily podcast: Marijuana firms pivot to virtual 4/20 events, New York adult-use cannabis appears stalled and more

Published 4 hours ago

MJBizTalks Podcast - This Week In...

Cannabis companies are hosting virtual 4/20 events amid COVID-19 concerns, instead of the usual monthlong parties and celebrations.

Some of the other top headlines addressed in this week’s MJBizDaily podcast include:

  • New York adult-use marijuana legalization appears stalled
  • Colorado marijuana retailers get OK to resume in-store sales
  • Los Angeles cannabis licensing audit finds flawed process, no corruption
  • And more

For more of Marijuana Business Daily’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the cannabis industry, click here.

