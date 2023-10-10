Mold, labeling issues prompt cannabis recalls in Canada

Thousands of cannabis products have been recalled in Canada since the beginning of September by a number of licensed producers over issues ranging from potentially harmful mold to mislabeled packages.

The most recent recall involves Port Elgin, Ontario-based licensed producer Coulson Cannabis, which issued a recall this month due because of microbial contamination.

A notice posted to the Canadian government’s portal for recalls and safety alerts said the affected products might contain mold that could pose a risk of gastrointestinal symptoms and infections for consumers with compromised immune systems.

Roughly 660 units of the recalled product were sold through authorized retailers in Ontario from Sept. 14 to Oct. 3.

To date, Health Canada said, Coulson has received one complaint regarding the recalled lot, but there no adverse health reaction was reported.

Labeling mistakes continue to be the most common reason for cannabis recalls.

Earlier this month, Emblem Cannabis Corp., a division of Toronto-based Aleafia Health, recalled one lot of cannabis extract sold through authorized retailers.

That recall came after the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in August approved a plan by multistate operator Red White & Bloom to acquire Aleafia.

The company said the affected products, sold from May 12 to Oct. 3, contained incorrect cannabinoid values, where the CBD amount on the label is lower than what’s actually in the product.

About 2,640 units of the Divvy Nebula II CBD 510 Vape Cartridge were sold in Ontario and Manitoba.

So far, neither Health Canada nor Emblem reported receiving any complaints or adverse-reaction reports.

There were also at least two Canadian product recalls in September.

Prime Pot, a Nova Scotia licensed producer, recalled one lot of dried cannabis brand EastCann Banana Mints over a labeling issue.

The affected products had incorrect cannabinoid values, where the total THC on the label is lower than the actual amount in the product.

The recalled products were sold Sept. 7-19 through authorized retailers in Nova Scotia and Ontario.

The report said that 886 units of recalled product were sold.

Health Canada has not received any complaints related to the recalled lot.

Also in September, licensed producer Cannara Biotech Quebec recalled one lot of dried cannabis pre-rolls because of incorrect cannabinoid values on the label.

The recall involved 1,152 units of product sold through authorized retailers in Ontario.

The product is said to have disclosed THC and total THC higher than the actual values in the product.

In all four recall instances, Health Canada recommended that consumers contact the retailers where the affected products were purchased.