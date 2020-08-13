Montana adult-use cannabis legalization initiative certified for November ballot

A citizen initiative in Montana to legalize a commercial recreational marijuana program gathered enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

The ballot initiative, backed by New Approach Montana, would set up a regulated adult-use market with these key business aspects:

The state Department of Revenue would license and regulate the industry.

The business license application process would begin by Oct. 1, 2021.

Smokable flower sales would be permitted.

A 20% retail tax would be assessed on adult-use products.

New Approach Montana started collecting signatures May 9, observing strict public health protocols, after being denied permission to gather digital signatures.

– Associated Press and Marijuana Business Daily