Montana eases medical cannabis advertising rules

Montana regulators loosened the proposed rules for medical cannabis advertising after operators expressed concerns at public hearings about the initial draft regulations.

The amended advertising rules:

Clarify that a provider “may promote its business and market its brand but may not advertise marijuana or marijuana products except in electronic advertising.”

No longer prohibit an MMJ provider from advertising on such social media platforms as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok or Snapchat. But the proposed rules do require that the MMJ business’ website and social media accounts implement an appropriate process to try to prevent visitors younger than 21.

Remove the requirement to issue warnings about the risks of marijuana use, such as that cannabis might become habit forming.

Ease a number of restrictions on outdoor signs, including size. But an operator still can’t use colloquial terms for marijuana such as pot, reefer, ganja and weed, and signage needs to abide by local ordinances and regulations.

The Montana Department of Revenue, which is implementing rules to conform with legislation passed earlier this year, is extending the public comment period through Sept. 20, according to Missoula TV station KPAX.

The rules apply only to MMJ businesses.

State regulators still are drafting rules for Montana’s recreational marijuana market, which takes effect Jan. 1, 2022.