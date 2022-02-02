Montana recreational marijuana sales exceed $12.8 million in first month

Sales in Montana’s new adult-use marijuana market reached nearly $12.9 million in January, the first month of the program’s existence

ADVERTISEMENT

Total January adult-use sales were $12,851,519.45, according to a sales table posted to Twitter by a Helena Independent Record reporter and attributed to Montana Department of Revenue figures.

The total includes recreational sales of more than $1.5 million during the first two days of 2022, the weekend the market launched.

Montana’s January medical marijuana sales approached $9.8 million, according to the sales table.

Estimated monthly tax revenue from adult-use cannabis sales was nearly $2.6 million, far outstripping the $391,335 in tax revenue from medical marijuana, which is taxed at a lower rate.

Growing is all about the lighting: MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide Read our exclusive guide for strategies and tips from expert cultivators who have amassed decades of experience studying horticulture lighting. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside: Horticultural professionals debunk 8 common lighting myths in cannabis

How cannabis extraction companies can reduce energy costs

Why experts say the future of horticultural lighting is in LED technology

Cannabis lighting Glossary of Terms

Buyers checklist Get the Lighting Guide

Montana’s adult-use cannabis sales launched Jan. 1 amid concern that production might not be enough to meet demand, a common issue in new markets.

The MJBizFactbook projects that adult-use sales in the state of 1.1 million people will reach $90 million this year and $325 million by 2025.