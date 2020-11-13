Montana regulators say they are beginning the process to make adult-use cannabis cultivation and sale licenses available by Oct. 1, 2021.

“There’s a lot of work ahead before the first legal sale of nonmedical marijuana in Montana and before the first license is issued,” Gene Walborn, director of the Montana Department of Revenue, told Missoula TV station KECI.

State officials said in a news release that they anticipate lawmakers will address certain aspects of the initiative during its session, which begins Jan. 4, 2021.

The adult-use ballot measure passed by a margin of 57.9% to 42.1%, according to The Washington Post.

The University of Montana projects sales at $217 million for the first full year of the program and $234 million a year by 2024.