More California towns, counties appear ready to put out welcome mat for marijuana businesses

California’s legal marijuana industry has been limited by local bans in roughly two-thirds of the state, but that situation might be starting to change.

More cities and counties now seem willing to open their doors to marijuana companies, in part to plug budget shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a looming recession.

That could translate into a slow but steady increase in new cannabis business permits being awarded in various parts of California.

“It’s now clear that California municipalities are changing their posture toward cannabis in the COVID-19 era,” said Hirsh Jain, director of government relations at Caliva, a San Jose-based marijuana company that has been closely watching the California landscape for expansion opportunities.

Jain shared with Marijuana Business Daily some of the targets that Caliva has been tracking.

“We’re not only seeing cities pass cannabis ordinances for the first time but are also seeing cities that already have ordinances making them more permissive so as to attract and retain more cannabis businesses,” Jain said.

“This … may be what enables the legal California cannabis market to finally realize its immense potential,

2 1/2 years after adult-use sales began.”

While there will be even more opportunities for entrepreneurs to enter the California cannabis market, what follows are some of the localities – ranging from Anaheim to Fresno – that will have licenses up for grabs this year.