More cannabis workers at Verano subsidiary in Illinois join union

By MJBizDaily Staff

MJBizCon 2023 tickets are now on sale! Discover the business solutions to elevate your cannabis retail game. Buy your ticket today.

Retail workers at a Zen Leaf store in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood voted to join Teamsters Local 777.

Zen Leaf is a subsidiary of multistate operator Verano Holdings Corp., which is headquartered in Chicago.

“The dedication and hard work of these professionals is not just essential to the Chicago cannabis industry, but representative of their solidarity,” Local 777 President Jim Glimco said in a statement.

“Together, we will secure a contract with better working conditions, fair wages and the recognition and respect that this profession deserves.”

Zen Leaf’s Rogers Park location is their third to join Local 777.

In July, Zen Leaf retail workers in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood and suburban Schaumburg reached a tentative contract agreement with parent company Verano.

That agreement included pay increases of up to 20% over three years as well as employer-funded retirement contributions, according to the union.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Retail

Labor unions notch wins at cannabis MSOs in Illinois, New Jersey
Image representing a vote for Union Membership

Retail

Cannabis retail workers in Ohio and Utah join unions
Image of office worker holding binders of information about labor and unions

Cultivation

Massachusetts marijuana worker died from ‘occupational asthma,’ report says
Image of cannabis flower in jars
All U.S. Briefs Illinois Labor Medical & Recreational News by State Recreational Retail 
© 2023 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSDO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATIONTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY