More cannabis workers at Verano subsidiary in Illinois join union

Retail workers at a Zen Leaf store in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood voted to join Teamsters Local 777.

Zen Leaf is a subsidiary of multistate operator Verano Holdings Corp., which is headquartered in Chicago.

“The dedication and hard work of these professionals is not just essential to the Chicago cannabis industry, but representative of their solidarity,” Local 777 President Jim Glimco said in a statement.

“Together, we will secure a contract with better working conditions, fair wages and the recognition and respect that this profession deserves.”

Zen Leaf’s Rogers Park location is their third to join Local 777.

In July, Zen Leaf retail workers in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood and suburban Schaumburg reached a tentative contract agreement with parent company Verano.

That agreement included pay increases of up to 20% over three years as well as employer-funded retirement contributions, according to the union.