More than two dozen Vermont towns to allow adult-use marijuana stores

(This story has been updated to note the number of communities that previously approved retail cannabis outlets.)

At least 25 more municipalities scattered across Vermont decided to opt in to the adult-use marijuana industry and allow commercial cannabis retailers.

During a widespread Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, roughly 40 towns held public votes on the issue.

According to VTDigger, the move has solidly increased the number of cities and towns where recreational cannabis stores will be allowed.

Citing the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, VTDigger said 33 communities had already approved retail cannabis outlets prior to Tuesday’s vote.

“It’s a very important moment for Vermont,” James Pepper, chair of the Vermont Cannabis Control Board, told VTDigger.

“We want Vermonters to be able to access this product close to their home as opposed to having these cannabis deserts around Vermont.”

Existing medical marijuana dispensaries will be allowed to commence adult-use sales beginning May 1, while other retailers must wait until October, VTDigger reported.

Among the larger localities that voted Tuesday to allow adult-use businesses were: