Most smokable hemp has more THC than is legal, study says

An analysis of smokable hemp products found that 93% of tested samples contain more than 0.3% THC, which is the federal legal limit as outlined in the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill.

Researchers at the National Institutes of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg, Maryland, analyzed 53 smokable hemp products in the study, which was published in the March edition of the Forensic Chemistry journal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The study was first reported by Marijuana Moment.

The products were analyzed for delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC, THCA and total delta-9 THC using liquid chromatography with photodiode array detection and methanol extraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of products containing various types of hemp-derived THC have surged since the 2018 Farm Bill.

But in the absence of federal enforcement of such products, it has largely been up to state governments to decide how to regulate them.

The forthcoming updated Farm Bill could change that situation, although it’s not clear what aspects of the bill could be impacted when Congress gets to it.