Multiple states continue to post record-breaking cannabis sales numbers

Colorado, Illinois and Oregon have all maintained record-breaking sales numbers in recent months despite the coronavirus and the recession.

In Colorado, marijuana shops sold more than $192 million in May, according to Denver alt-weekly Westword. That’s up from $148 million the month prior.

In Illinois, the state’s cannabis stores sold $47.6 million worth of marijuana in June, another record for the nascent recreational cannabis market, according to the Daily Herald of Arlington Heights. That was up from a high of $44 million in May.

In Oregon, marijuana sales totals hit $103 million in May, topping the $100 million mark for the first time, the Portland Business Journal reported.

Then the state set a record in June, reaching just over $100 million.