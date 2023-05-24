Nasdaq gives marijuana tech firm Agrify another warning

The Nasdaq stock exchange sent another warning to Agrify Corp., this time notifying the marijuana technology company it didn’t file its first-quarter results on Form 10-Q on time.

The exchange will take no action this time, according to a news release.

But if the Massachusetts-based company doesn’t regain compliance, it risks being delisted from the Nasdaq.

Agrify received a separate warning earlier this year after the company failed to file its full-year financial results.

The delay stems from accounting errors in three previously issued reports, Agrify said in the release.

Such errors are a problem many publicly traded cannabis companies have grappled with in recent years.

Agrify has until June 20 to submit a plan to the Nasdaq to regain compliance.

The cannabis company trades on the Nasdaq as AGFY.