Nebraska medical cannabis legalization advocates are trying yet again to pass an MMJ bill via a ballot measure.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana will start gathering signatures this weekend to get a measure on the November 2022 ballot, according to Lincoln radio station KLIN.

The organization gathered more than enough signatures to get a medical marijuana measure on the 2020 ballot, but the initiative was challenged for including more than one “subject.”

The state Supreme Court ruled that the measure was unconstitutional after a last-minute lawsuit filed by the sheriff of Lancaster County.

The advocacy group plans to circulate two petitions:

One would establish legal protections for patients who have a recommendation to use medical cannabis.

The other would establish a regulatory system for private businesses seeking to provide MMJ to patients.

Circulators have until the first week of July 2022 to collect roughly 250,000 signatures.