Nebraska medical cannabis legalization well on its way to voters in November

Nebraska medical marijuana advocates gathered more than 182,000 signatures for an initiative petition campaign, despite challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers needed only 122,000 signatures to place medical marijuana legalization on the November ballot, more than 10% of the eligible voters in the state, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

Signature-collection efforts were put on hold during the COVID-19 outbreak , but organizers were able to gather 123,000 signatures in June. Signatures came from all 93 counties in the state.

If the necessary number of signatures are validated by the Secretary of State’s office, voters then will decide on whether to allow Nebraskans to use, possess, access and produce cannabis for serious medical conditions. A recommendation from a doctor or nurse practitioner would be required.

Once voters have their say, the initiative will pass easily, according to a spokesperson for Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana Laws, which spearheaded the petition drive.