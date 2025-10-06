Nebraska medical marijuana stalled as licensing deadline missed

Marijuana growers will have to wait on beginning operations after Nebraska officials missed a deadline to issue licenses under a voter-approved initiative that legalized medical marijuana.

Despite strong voter support for the measures, Nebraska’s Republican leadership, including the governor, attorney general and conservative lawmakers, are working to undermine or overturn the law, according to the Associated Press.

The move comes shortly after limiting the number of flowering plants cultivators can grow to 1,250 to please Republican Gov. Jim Pillen, who refused to sign off on rules that advocates criticized as already too restrictive.

In September, the Nebraska Medical Cannabis Commission unveiled rules that included license limits restricting business opportunities to no more than four cultivators, four processors and 12 dispensaries, but Pillen would not sign off on those regulations.

The commission also restricted the cannabis products that would be available. They can’t sell cannabis flowers or edibles.

Pillen has said he’s not against medical marijuana, but his actions have drawn criticism for restricting access to it.

“The purpose in doing so was to ensure that an overabundance of plants would not saturate the market and lead to the creation of unregulated and potentially illegal sales,” Pillen spokesperson Laura Strimple told the Associated Press.

Currently, 24 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana for adults, though recent attempts in Florida, North Dakota and South Dakota failed.

Medical marijuana has gained broader acceptance, with 40 states and Washington allowing its use, including 17 states where voters approved it.