Nebraska ramps up delta-8 THC crackdown with retailer lawsuits

By MJBizDaily Staff

Nebraska’s attorney general filed several consumer-protection lawsuits in another effort to clamp down on sales of hemp-derived delta-8 THC products.

The lawsuits target delta-8 THC retailers in 10 counties, and the AG also issued a warning about the alleged risks of the products, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

State Attorney General Mike Hilgers said he’s concerned that products potentially containing harmful chemicals are being sold to youth.

“We have retailers who are selling chemicals to kids – THC-containing products – to children and to Nebraskans around the state,” Hilgers said, according to the newspaper.

“These are mislabeled, they are untested and they are dangerous.”

Neither medical nor adult-use marijuana is legal in Nebraska.

Hemp products containing a limit of 0.3% delta-9 THC or less was federally legalized in the 2018 Farm Bill.

But the law does not address hemp-derived delta-8 or delta-10 THC products, an apparent loophole that state governments are trying to manage in different ways.

Nebraska authorities began cracking down on the hemp-derived products earlier this year with a series of raids on businesses allegedly selling products with more than 0.3% THC.

