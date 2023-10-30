Nebraska ramps up delta-8 THC crackdown with retailer lawsuits

Nebraska’s attorney general filed several consumer-protection lawsuits in another effort to clamp down on sales of hemp-derived delta-8 THC products.

The lawsuits target delta-8 THC retailers in 10 counties, and the AG also issued a warning about the alleged risks of the products, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

State Attorney General Mike Hilgers said he’s concerned that products potentially containing harmful chemicals are being sold to youth.

“We have retailers who are selling chemicals to kids – THC-containing products – to children and to Nebraskans around the state,” Hilgers said, according to the newspaper.